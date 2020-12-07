FPL Holiday Challenge: Save Together, Dine Together

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is relaunching their recent energy efficiency quiz challenge – this time with a holiday twist!
Now through December 16, FPL customers can test their knowledge of ways to save energy for a chance to win a $50 Restaurant.com gift card and $6 VUDU Promo Code, up to 500 customers will win!
20 grand prize winners will also win a world-famous Joe’s Stone Crab key lime pie shipped directly to their home for the holidays.
Players will race against the clock to answer multiple choice questions using the game’s interactive platform while learning tips on how to save energy this holiday season.
For a leg up on the competition, activate your free Energy Analyzer today at FPL.com/TakeControl for customized tips on how you can save energy and money.
Go to FPLsavetogether.com for your chance to win!
This post is sponsored by Florida Power and Light