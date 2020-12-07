Mall at Wellington Green redevelopment plan officially withdrawn

A redevelopment project that would include a hotel and apartments for the Mall at Wellington Green has been officially withdrawn.
Village officials said Monday that the petition was withdrawn because of inactivity.
The mall, which has been struggling against the rise of online shopping, was purchased by Starwood Retail Partners in 2014.
Starwood announced its redevelopment project last year, an ambitious plan that would transform the property into more of an entertainment district.
However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to put the project on pause.
Now that the plan has been scrapped, it remains to be seen what will become of the property.
"We certainly don't want to see what happened in other locations where malls have gone dark," Deputy Village Manager Jim Barnes said last month.
Scripps Only Content 2020