Palm Beach County moving company delivers Christmas cheer to 6 groups homes

William Maudin is used to helping others.
“We specialize in local and long-distance moves,” Maudin said.
He’s the Director of Sales at Safebound Moving and Storage. He says business in the pandemic is good, so this holiday season the Palm Beach County company wanted to pay it forward.
“Makes me feel a little bit like Santa Claus when he came down the chimney,” he said.
Donating and decorating Christmas trees to 6 Lutheran Home Services group homes.
“For us to have a small moment to give back and see these kids’ faces light up with a small gesture, it’s been great,” Maudin said.
“There was a sparkle in everybody’s eye,” Julia Downs said.
Downs oversees the outreach programming at the group homes.
“Right now, a lot of the youth are doing schooling either in person or virtually and they feel shut off,” she said.
Downs says the pandemic and a cut in state funding to group homes has made it difficult to keep the children connected. She says this surprise is making a difference.
“The spark of the Christmas season is still here we just sometimes have to do a little bit harder to find it,” Downs said.
