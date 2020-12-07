Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

Mickey Ganitch, a survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a plaque with a picture of himself as a young sailor, while sitting in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif. Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Risberg)