Police: Toddler accidentally shoots man in head

A toddler accidentally shot a man in the head in Stuart, police said.
Stuart police said in a Facebook post Monday that the shooting occurred Saturday.
According to police, an investigation determined that a toddler accidentally shot the man with a loaded gun that was "placed on a countertop that was within the child's reach unsecured."
The victim was flown to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday.
Police didn't say whether anyone would face charges and had no further information about the incident.
