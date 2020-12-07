Rapid coronavirus testing starts at Palm Beach County schools

COVID-19 rapid tests are ready to rollout on Monday in Palm Beach County schools.
The company BinaxNOW makes the rapid test and the district has ordered over 12,000 tests from the state.
The BinaxNOW antigen test is FDA approved and is 80 percent accurate, according to health officials.
School nurses have been trained on how to administer the test. District staff can get test results in a little as 15 minutes.
A parent consent form is required for a student to take a test and there are also other protocols.
“A parental phone call prior even with consent is taking places pre and post administration of the test,” said PBCSD Assistant Superintendent Jay Bogges.
In addition to testing, the school district is also battling COVID with social distancing and a mask mandate.
