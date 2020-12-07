School District of Indian River County announces 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 in 4 schools

The School District of Indian River County announced Monday four new positive COVID-19 cases in four of its schools.
The department of health conducted an investigation and contact tracing to identify individuals who came in close contact with the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.
Those identified are required to quarantine and monitor for symptoms before returning to campus, the district said.
All families of students required to quarantine on each campus have been notified by district officials as well as all school families and staff members.
According to the district, custodial services are disinfecting and sanitizing all areas of each location to ensure for students and staff members to return to school Tuesday.
See below the schools involved, the positive cases, and quarantine requirements.
