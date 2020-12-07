State's coronavirus deaths rise by 105, most for a Monday; cases increase 7,711

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by a 105, the only state in triple digits and the most for a Monday, as cases remained under 10,000 for the second day on a row, the Florida Health Department announced Monday.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Sunday were 111,745 compared with 118,592 the day before and the record 170,265 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity rate decreased from 7.86 percent to 7.64. Palm Beach County's rate rose from 6.73 percent to 7.15 with the past four days less than 7 percent.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
Deaths rose by 8,436 on Sunday after three days in a row of at least 10,000. On Wednesday, they increased by 10,870, the first time it was more than 10,000 since 10,105 on Nov. 15, then 10,177 and 10,431. Before one month ago, the highest was 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of date.
Last Monday's increase was 6,659, which is the lowest in a week.
The rise of 97 deaths seven days ago at the time was the most for a Monday with the previous Monday 94.
Sunday's increase of 93 was the most for a single day of data on a Sunday since 107 on Aug. 16. On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Deaths rose by 90 on Saturday. Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Friday, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21 and were the highest since 141 on Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
The U.S. had an increase of 1,114 deaths Sunday, less than the record of 2,879 Thursday, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 276 days, the death toll has reached 19,282 for an average of 70 per day -- fourth behind No .1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 19,529 which increased by 1 to 247.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County increased by 6 death to 1,731 deaths after 1 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 217 to 3,934 and Broward is third at 1,711 with a rise of 10.
St. Lucie remained at 374 but rising by 1 each were Martin at 180 and Indian River to 142. Okeechobee stayed at 44, four days after a rise of 1 in the first increase since Nov. 10, with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 39 deaths in South Florida of the 105 state total, there are 8,115, which is 42.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 685, an average of 98 and 3.7 percent, compared with 512 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 37 deaths over seven days for 2.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.8 percent with the world at 5.2 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sunday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 75 on Nov. 13.
Cases reached 1,065,785 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 26.1 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,014. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 419 one day after 531, Broward 792, St. Lucie 108, Martin 21, Indian River 41 and Okeechobee 5.
Florida's cases are 7.1 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 14 million Thursday after 13 million last Friday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 43rd with Rhode Island No. 1 at 110.6 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 66,466 for an average of 9,345 at 6.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 54,574 for an average of 7,792. The average since the first case, which was 281 days ago, is 3,793 per day.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 150 compared with 140 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 4,495 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 95 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 16th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,448 with an increase of 17.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 7 to 967, Pinellas increased by 5 to 930 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 702 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 658 in seventh, Duval by 6 to 656 in eighth and Lee by 1 to 599.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
They reached 1 million Tuesday after passing 900,000 13 days earlier, surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 13,083,521 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been under 8 percent for four days in a row. The high was 9.16 five days ago and the low was 6.22 Nov. 26.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 9.97 percent to 9.87. The two-week low was 8.09 percent on Nov. 26. Over 14 days, the percentage has been 10 percent and above for four days, all consecutively, including a high of 10.99 seven days ago. That was the most since 11.37 on Nov. 13. During the record 170,265 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.41 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 9.99 rate six days ago the most since 10.03 on Nov. 16. The two-week low was 5.43 on Nov. 25. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 8.55 percent to 8.5 after a two-week low of 6.43 on Nov. 25 and a high of 10.3 on Nov. 28. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.68 percent one day after 7.3, a two-week high of 8.52 seven days ago and a two-week low of 6.06 on Nov. 24 then 6.08 the next day and 6.11 after that.
St. Lucie's rate went from 10.03 percent to 11.47 after a two-week high of 13.39 six days ago and a two-week low 4.73 Nov. 26. Martin's rate was 5.59 percent one day after 7.47, a two-week low of 4.01 three days ago and two-week high of 10.43 five days ago. Indian River's rate was 7.45 percent after 6.6, a two-week low of 3.66 Nov. 27 and a two-week high of 8.93 on Nov. 25. Okeechobee's rate of 1.49 percent on 264 negative tests was one day after 7.44 on 112 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests six days ago and a two-week low of 1.44 percent on 205 negative tests Nov. 26. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which passed 1,541,000 deaths and passed 67.3 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.3, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 898, U.S. 877, world 198.8. New York, which represents 12.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,804 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 114 people with no change.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,105 people 85 and older, an increase of 37 in one day.
Infant to 4: `18,075 an increase of 164, and 377 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. Ages 5-14: 1,492 cases, an increase of 559, with 345 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 2.
Infant to 54 age group: 755,913 of the 1,048,264 residents' cases. In that group, 1,245 have died with an increase of 2 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 892,281 cases. A total of 3,366 have died, with 17 more, for a 0.38 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 16,957 with an increase of 109. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 169 to 11,528. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 41 to 10,832. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,392 from 6,347. No. 5 Delray Beach at 4,994 vs. 4,972.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,410 rising 84, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,942, with an increase of 29, and Stuart at 3,157, a rise of 18.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 9 to 525 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 56,607 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 54,864 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,643 with 14 more compared with 6 day before. Martin went up by 3 to 474, St. Lucie by 3 to 919, Indian River remained at 441 and Okeechobee stayed at 220.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,527, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 31. Palm Beach County second at 771 with an increase of 2. Miami-Dade leads with 880.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 282,299, a rise of a world-high 1,114, less than the mark of 2,879 Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. Ten states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Sunday 826 more deaths and 138,669 cases. The one-week death increase was 15,426 at 5.8 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 53 at 35,034 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of 33 at 22,627. No. 3 California: increase of 59 at 19,935. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 17 at 17,336.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 90, No. 7 Pennsylvania 42, No. 8 Massachusetts 30, No. 9 Michigan 93 (no data Sunday) and No. 10 Georgia 2.
One other state with at least 50 more: No. 16 Connecticut 79 (no data Sunday), No. 33 Kansas 70 (no data Sunday), No. 17 Tennessee 66, No. 11 Ohio 63, No. 29 Arkansas state-record 53. Also, No. 12 Arizona reported no deaths.
Cases
Cases increased to 14,757,000 with a rise of 175,663, behind the record of 227,885 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,366,435 with 24,735 one day after U.S.-record 30,075 one day. No. 2 Texas 1,258,214 with 8,712 six days after state-record 15,182. No. 4 Illinois at 796,264 with 13,343 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 713,129 with an increase of 7,302.
Twenty-three states reported at least 2,000 cases with No. 12 Tennessee setting a record with 8,136.
Others with high numbers: No. 8 Michigan 9,350, No. 7 Ohio 9,273, No. 35 Connecticut 8,129 (no data Sunday), No. 9 Pennsylvania 6,330, No. 30 Kansas 5,730 (no data Sunday), No. 13 Indiana 5,700, No. 16 Minnesota 5,296, No. 6 Georgia 4,875, No. 12 North Carolina 4,372, No. 19 Colorado 54,037, No. 21 Virginia 3,817, No. 14 New Jersey 3,573.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.3 percent of 7,548 deaths, less than the record 12,834 Thursday, and 18.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Sunday 7,585 deaths and 519,000 cases. The one-week death increase was 75,660 at 5.2 percent.
Cases: Increased by 536,674, less than the mark of 688,333 Thursday with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 426 deaths for a total of 177,388. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 24,525, which is third at 6,603,540.
No. 3 India: 391 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 140,573 and in third place. Cases: 32,981 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,677,2-3.
No. 4 Mexico: 261 deaths Sunday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 109,717 in fourth place: Cases: 7,455, two days after record 12,127.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,585 new deaths and 149,013 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 189 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 14,718 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 528 deaths four days after a record 993 and 13,720 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 366 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 3,411 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,295,908. No. 9 Spain reported 132 after none over the weekend and 6,255 cases. No. 10 Russia 456 deaths five days after record 589 and 28,142 cases one day after29,039 and fifth overall with 2,488,912.
No. 8 Iran: 284 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and 10,827 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 61 deaths for a total of 12,726 and 4,117 cases after record 6,131 Nov. 22.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data since Friday and is at 7,067. Neighboring Norway reported 5 deaths to rise to 359, as well as 380 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 40th. China added 15 cases Monday.
Japan: 39 deaths for a total of 2,411, including 13 on a ship. Cases:1,522, behind a record 2,679 Nov. 28.
