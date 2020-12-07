UCF to play in Boca Raton Bowl

The Knights won't have to travel far for this year's bowl game.
The Boca Raton Bowl announced Monday that Central Florida (6-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) has accepted an invitation to play in the Dec. 22 game at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.
An opponent has not yet been determined.
"We are thrilled to extend an invitation to UCF to play in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl," Doug Mosley, executive director of the Boca Raton Bowl, said in a statement. "The Knights are an exciting team, featuring one of the top offenses in the nation. They've had a great season and we're looking forward to announcing an equally compelling opponent for them soon."
UCF will become just the second Florida school to play in the Boca Raton Bowl. FAU is 2-0 in its two previous appearances, defeating Akron 50-3 in 2017 and Southern Methodist 52-28 in 2019.
The Knights are ninth in the nation in scoring offense (44.3 points per game) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the nation with 3,353 passing yards.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a limited number of tickets will be available.
