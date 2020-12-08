College QB apologizes for eating sushi off naked model

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam has apologized for eating sushi off a naked model during a reality television show.
The senior from California took to Twitter on Monday to issue an apology for the stunt, which was recorded earlier this year for the Bravo show "Below Deck."
"I would like to apologize for my poor judgement while on the TV show Below Deck and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from," Gilliam wrote. "While it was not my idea nor any of my friends [sic] ideas to eat sushi off a model, I should have exercised better judgement and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers."
The episode in question, titled "Max and Dax's Excellent Adventure," was broadcast last month.
Gilliam has thrown for 599 yards and four touchdowns for the winless Rebels this season.
"This is not a reflection of my character or the way I was raised nor a reflection of the culture of UNLV football," Gilliam wrote. "I would like to humbly move past this and focus my time and energy on our game against the University of Hawaii this weekend."
