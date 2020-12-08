Court filing: Suspect solicited fire captain to sell drugs to co-workers

"Two other things, please see if you can find out information on procurement office for Palm Beach Fire & rescue. On another note, I have an agenda with you selling bottles to your co-workers. If any of your co workers buy bottles then I can say Palm Beach f&r use Cotisol. I don't need to give names or station # but then I can legally say that it's used by the fire department. Even if I gave your name as a reference as a satisfied client you still are a member of palm beach fr" -- Rind to Gilliard, 4/1/20