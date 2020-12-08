Court filing: Suspect solicited fire captain to sell drugs to co-workers

Making the case for why a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain is a flight risk and should be jailed, Palm Beach County prosecutors on Thursday released 119 pages worth of evidence in support of their argument, including text messages that suggest J.B. Rind was soliciting Capt. James Gilliard to sell off-brand prescription drugs, obtained during the suspect's many visits to Mexico, to his co-workers.
Rind is facing additional drug charges, including conspiracy to traffic in oxycodone, and is currently out of jail on a $20,000 bond after his arrest last month in connection with the shooting death of Gilliard.
The 63-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was initially facing charges of manslaughter and improper exhibition of a firearm, but he has since been charged with third-degree murder and a slew of trafficking and conspiracy counts after an investigation revealed that Rind had been selling prescription drugs to Gilliard.
As the court filing lays out, Rind and Gilliard had been discussing the buying and selling of narcotics via text message since December 2019.
The first mention of the drugs took place Dec. 10, 2019, when Gilliard asked Rind if he had any "mellie," which prosecutors said is code for oxycodone.
Those conversations continued on the day after Christmas and into the New Year.
Among the texts that Gilliard sent to Rind were:
By February, the court filing shows, Gilliard had conversations that implied he was selling the drugs that Rind had sold him.
Then on April 1, the court filing shows, Rind sent Gilliard a text in which he mentioned Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
There were no texts that revealed whether Gilliard ever acted on Rind's request. Gilliard merely replied, "Sounds good. I will make some calls on orange."
Then he followed up with a question.
The filing reveals orange to be code for Adderall.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Pat Wehrle told WPTV that the agency "does not engage in discussion regarding open investigations, law enforcement matters or cases involving pending litigation."
Among the many new exhibits filed include pictures of the narcotics found in Gilliard's truck after his death, a ledger of Gilliard's sales and $2,280 in cash that was found in the room where Gilliard was shot, along with the revolver used to kill him.
Search warrants filed by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department and obtained by WPTV reveal multiple firearms were found inside Rind's residence.
In his amended motion seeking pretrial detention or an increased bond for Rind, assistant state attorney John Parnofiello noted that GPS coordinates from some of Rind's exchanges with Gilliard show that Rind was in Merida, Mexico, where Rind's wife has a home. Civil court records show that his wife has since filed for divorce.
Parnofiello argues that "there is a substantial probability" Rind committed the listed crimes, which carry a minimum mandatory of 27 years in prison if convicted, and that "no conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant's appearance at subsequent criminal proceedings."
Rind's attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, on Friday filed a response in opposition to the state attorney's office request, saying, in part, that prosecutors knew of this evidence at the time of his client's Nov. 5 bond hearing and "there has been no change in circumstances or information to warrant an increase or modification" of his bond.
Schwartzreich said Rind has been a Palm Beach County resident since 2003, "suffers from bipolar disorder and sleep apnea" and, because of his age, "is in the high-risk category for COVID-19."
Rind's attorney also noted that his client is "amenable to wearing a GPS monitor in order to remain on pretrial release."
Attorneys are expected in court Wednesday to discuss the matter.
