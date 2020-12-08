Hurricanes cornerback out for season with myocarditis

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Al Blades Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with myocarditis.
"As of last week, I was going through COVID protocols when doctors had some concerns about my bloodwork," Blades wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday. "After undergoing an MRI on my heart, I have been diagnosed with myocarditis. This will cause me to be out for a minimum of three months."
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and a potential complication caused by the coronavirus.
"It hurts to not to be out there with my brothers, but I will always be a Hurricane," Blades wrote. "I'm looking forward to returning to the field in 2021."
The junior from Fort Lauderdale is the son of Hurricanes safety Al Blades, who died in a 2003 crash.
Blades Jr. has two interceptions, seven pass breakups and 29 tackles for the No. 9 Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 10 College Football Playoff) this season.
Miami has a pair of home games against North Carolina and Georgia Tech remaining in the regular season.
Scripps Only Content 2020