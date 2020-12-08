Loxahatchee family receives holiday light display giveaway

The holidays just got brighter for a special Loxahatchee family.
Sal and Sav Forbes won a Christmas tree and holiday light display giveaway through the Mom's Club of Wellington Facebook group.
The Forbes have an adopted child and two biological children. Additionally, the Forbes foster five sick children.
Premier Family Health is providing the Forbes with a Christmas tree and ornaments.
The Forbes will also be gifted a variety of donated gifts and decorations. Still, the cherry on top is a light display on the exterior of their home donated by Simon Electric. The surprise was unveiled Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"This is something we wanted to do because we wanted to overtly thank the family who's helping so many people. We're like a family, all of us together, so we love when we get a chance to ... give back to the community," said Raphael Simon of Simon Electric.
The Forbes were chosen randomly from a group of nominees in the Mom's Club.
The family was previously featured on WPTV's Inspiring South Florida for their selfless dedication to fostering more than 70 children with severe to chronic medical conditions over the past 18 years.
"We've had a rough couple of weeks, so just bringing some holiday cheer. It's amazing, it's super awesome. This is extra special for us," said Savatrie Forbes.
The nomination for the Forbes family described them as never complaining and "only doing whatever the kiddos need. And with the most generous spirit for the most fragile of children. They are REMARKABLE people."
Simon Electric representatives have indicated they will be covering the family's electric bill.
