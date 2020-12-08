Martin County commissioners to vote on large-scale community plans

A highly anticipated development project on the Treasure Coast could soon be one step closer to reality.
On Tuesday, county commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing on the proposal of a new community called Newfield in Martin County.
The project is being led by well-known local resident and philanthropist, Knight Kiplinger.
“There’s a lot of excitement, people are impatient for us to get started on this," said Kiplinger. "They don’t know how slowly the wheels of development move and we couldn’t move any faster than the county wanted us to move so we are in the homestretch but we are approaching the finish line together."
The unique concept has been in the works for the past four years.
The 3,400 acre property has been apart of the Kiplinger family for nearly 40 years. It’s located in western Palm City and is formerly known as Prairie Land.
The project is set to include all of the elements of a small-town feel, housing, retail space, schools, a library, parks and recreation and a corporate employment space.
If approved, the project will move to a second hearing next week.
Kiplinger added that he's hoping to break ground as early as next year.
“This to me has been a labor of love, trying to do something new for Martin County unlike anything that is there now and which will have enduring value and will someday mellow into a community where people really want to live,” he said.
