Memorial service held for woman fatally shot on Singer Island

A memorial service was held for a Tequesta woman who was shot and killed less than one month before her wedding day.
According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, 32-year-old Maria Tritico was struck by a bullet while on a Singer Island beach.
It happened Sunday evening before 5 p.m. near 2513 Beach Court.
A memorial service was held Tuesday at Church of the Good Shepherd in Tequesta.
The funeral was held right across the street from Lighthouse ArtCenter School of Art, where Tritico taught as the education director.
Her family said she was preparing to start a life together with her fiancé.
The couple purchased a home and celebrated her 32nd birthday in late November.
The two were planning to marry in her hometown of Houston on New Year's Eve.
"My dad is 89, and my mom is 85," said her father, Chris Tritico. "She said, 'I don't know if papa is going to make it another year, and I want to get married in his backyard,' just so my parents could see it."
The Riviera Beach Police Department says they have conducted dozens of interviews, but a suspect has not been named in the case.
