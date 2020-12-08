New app helps you find things to do around Delray Beach

A Delray Beach man created an app to help connect tourists and locals with businesses.
The Delray Beach Experience launched in November.
Hundreds of restaurants and businesses are in the downtown Delray Beach area.
Over the last year, Jeff Dash has been creating an app that would put all those places in one spot.
"Our mission was to make information and value easy for people to get at," Dash said.
Dash created the Delray Beach Experience app, a one-stop shop for finding things to do in and around Delray Beach, like a like a mobile concierge service.
"This is a road map to get to be able to where you want to go," Dash said.
Tessa Hodge with the Courtyard by Marriott Delray Beach said they partnered with Dash to offer the app to their guests
"It is basically an added value for us that we can offer it to them," Hodge said
In the app, people can search by categories for places to eat and things to do.
"We are finding a lot of people looking for those all-inclusive spots where they don't have to call and find out what is going on," said Craig O’Keefe with Lionfish Restaurant.
O’Keefe said the app will be a great way to help businesses who may be struggling during the pandemic.
There is an option to become a VIP member and that will give you access to deals and discounts within the app.
"We are also supporting non-profits, so any non-profits that work with us gets $10 for every app download and VIP purchase," Dash said.
Dash said, so far, they have seen a few thousand app downloads since November. He added that COVID-19 may keep tourists away, but he hopes locals start to use it as well.
Hodge said they are offering deals to their rooftop bar to drive local traffic to their business.
"A lot of locals know we don't have a rooftop bar," Hodge said.
Dash said it's free for businesses to join and free to anyone to download. To download the Delray Beach Experience app, click here.
