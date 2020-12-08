New book reveals '111 places in Palm Beach that you must not miss'

Cristyle Egitto is a South Florida gal, but she consulted with researchers and experts to dig deeper into the secrets and hidden gems around her home. She aimed to uncover a new level of familiarity.
"The way that the book works, it takes you to a location, but then it’s a deeper dive into the location. So for a lot of them I figured out the story first then I worked backward to figure out where to send you to tell that story,” she explained.
The “111 Places” series of books explores cities across North America and other countries around the world. The series aims to unlock a place’s true character.
"A lot of people are like, of course Flagler Museum is in the book, and of course Jupiter Lighthouse is in the book, but the way that this series works, because it’s an international guide book, you actually have to fight to get those locations put in the books. Because they don’t want anything that would be in any type of travel guide,” she said.
Egitto promises a look at Palm Beach County through curious eyes and unusual lenses
"We always try to find something that’s kind of an excursion and then anytime they’ll say do you guys want to go to the commercial whatever, or do you want to go to this weird hut on the side of the road and that’s where the locals go, I’m like, I want to go to the weird hut on the side of the road, crack open a coconut, let’s do the whole thing,” she said.
"111 Places in Palm Beach That You Must Not Miss” can be purchased from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major booksellers.
