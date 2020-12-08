New dining destination in Jupiter holding job fair

If you are looking for a job, you could find one at a job fair for a new dining destination in Jupiter.
Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street is looking to hire about 60 more people for its marketplace at Jupiter Inlet Village. The waterfront destination will feature two restaurants, a rooftop bar and a seafood market.
The company is hiring for a variety of full and part-time positions and will make some job offers on the spot.
The hiring event runs Tuesday and Wednesday, December 8-9, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pelican Club, located at 1065 North Highway A1A in Jupiter.
Manager Ian Kesson says the positions most in demand are servers, server assistants, food runners and prep cooks. They also have host, barback, dishwasher and bartender positions available.
Kesson says, “hospitality is making a comeback in this region. We’ve already filled 140 (positions) and we want to fill another 60 so there’s 200 filled in this region.”
The marketplace will include Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar and Taphouse, a contemporary American Grill called Beacon, rooftop bar Topside and a seafood market.
Those interested in applying should bring a resume to the hiring event along with a face mask and be prepared to speak to the hiring team and follow social distancing guidelines on site.
Scripps Only Content 2020