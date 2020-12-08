State's deaths increase by 96; cases remain under 10,000 at 7,985

Florida's coronavirus deaths increase dropped below triple digits at 96 as cases remained under 10,000 for the third day in a row, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Monday were 112,229 compared with 111,742 the day before and the record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity rate increased from 7.64 percent to 7.92. Palm Beach County's rate rose from 7.19 percent to 8.03, which matches ast time it was 8 percent or more six days ago.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
Deaths rose by 8,436 on Sunday and 7,711 Monday after three days in a row of at least 10,000. On Wednesday, they increased by 10,870, the first time it was more than 10,000 since 10,105 on Nov. 15, then 10,177 and 10,431. Before one month ago, the highest was 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of date.
Last Tuesday increase was 8,847. The previous Monday's rise of 6,659 has been the lowest in a week.
Deaths increased by 105 on Monday, the highest total for that day of the week and the second time in a week if was in triple digits. Sunday's increase of 93 was the most for a single day of data on a Sunday since 107 on Aug. 16. On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Death rose by 82 last Tuesday.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Friday, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21 and were the highest since 141 on Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
Twelve states reported at least 100 additional deaths. The U.S. had an increase of 1,404 deaths Monday, less than the record of 2,879 Thursday, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 277 days, the death toll has reached 19,378 for an average of 69 per day -- fourth behind No .1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 19,627, which increased by 2 to 249.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County increased by 8 deaths to 1,731 deaths after 6 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade had a reduction of 8 to 3,926 and Broward is third at 1,711 with o change.
St. Lucie rose by 2 to 376 with Martin going up by 2 to 181 and Indian River increasing by 1 to 143. Okeechobee rose by 1 to 45 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 6 deaths in South Florida of the 96 state total, there are 8,121, which is 41.9 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 699, an average of 100 and 3.7 percent, compared with 522 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 42 deaths over seven days for 2.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.8 percent with the world at 5.1 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 73 on Nov. 13.
Cases reached 1,073,770 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 23.2 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,851. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 552 one day after 419, Broward 988, St. Lucie 97, Martin 42, Indian River 42 and Okeechobee 4.
Florida's cases are 7.1 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 15 million cases Tuesday after surpassing 14 million Thursday and 13 million six days earlier Friday, The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 43rd at 43.5 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 122.9 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 65,604 for an average of 9,372 at 6.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 54,866 for an average of 7,838. The average since the first case, which was 282 days ago, is 3,808 per day.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 299 compared with 150 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 4,560 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 65 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 18th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,470 with an increase of 22.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 2 to 969, Pinellas increased by 9 to 939 in fifth place, Polk by 5 to 707 in sixth, Orange reduced by 16 to 642 in seventh, Duval by 2 to 658 in eighth and Lee by 8 to 607.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
They reached 1 million Tuesday after passing 900,000 13 days earlier, surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 13,175,860 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been under 8 percent for five days in a row. The high was 9.18 six days ago and the low was 6.22 Nov. 26.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 9.87 percent to 9.91. The two-week low was 8.09 percent on Nov. 26. Over 14 days, the percentage has been 10 percent and above for four days, all consecutively, including a high of 11.0 Nov. 29. That was the most since 11.37 on Nov. 13. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.02 rate seven days ago the most since 10.03 on Nov. 16. The two-week low was 5.43 on Nov. 25. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 8.53 percent to 7.88 after a two-week low of 6.45 on Nov. 25 and a high of 10.32 on Nov. 28. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 6.97 percent one day after 7.61, a two-week high of 8.64 six days ago and a two-week low of 6.06 on Nov. 24 then 6.08 the next day and 6.10 after that.
St. Lucie's rate went from 11.36 percent to 9.7 after a two-week high of 13.39 six days ago and a two-week low 4.73 Nov. 26. Martin's rate was 6.45 percent one day after 5.59, a two-week low of 4.02 four days ago and two-week high of 10.43 six days ago. Indian River's rate was 8.24 percent after 7.47, a two-week low of 3.66 Nov. 27 and a two-week high of 8.96 on Nov. 25. Okeechobee's rate of 2.23 percent on 175 negative tests was one day after 1.49 on 264 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests six days ago and a two-week low of 1.44 percent on 205 negative tests Nov. 26. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which passed 1,550,000 deaths and neared 68.0 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.3, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 903, U.S. 886, world 200.4. New York, which represents 12.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,809 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 114 people with no change.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,133 people 85 and older, an increase of 28 in one day.
Infant to 4: ` 18,255 an increase of 180, and 378 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 52,103 cases, an increase of 611, with 348in the hospital at one time, which rose by 3.
Infant to 54 age group: 761,605 of the 1,056,065 residents' cases. In that group, 1,246 have died with an increase of 1 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 898,974 cases. A total of 3,3806 have died, with 14 more, for a 0.38 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,049 with an increase of 92. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 108 to 11,636. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 57 to 10,889. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,449 from 6,392. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,041 vs. 4,995.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,471 rising 61, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,969, with an increase of 27, and Stuart at 3,189, a rise of 32.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 1 to 526 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 56,906 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 55,197 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,664 with 21 more compared with 14 day before. Martin went up by 3 to 477, St. Lucie down by 4 to 915, Indian River up by 10 to 451 and Okeechobee by 3 to 223.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,558, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 31. Palm Beach County second at 772 with an increase of 1. Miami-Dade leads with 874, which was a reduction of 6.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 283,703, a rise of a world-high 1,404, less than the mark of 2,879 Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. Ten states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Monday 826 more deaths and 138,669 cases. The one-week death increase was 15,658 at 5.8 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 84 at 35,118 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of 181 at 22,808. No. 3 California: increase of 112 at 20,047. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 90 at 17,426.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 145, No. 7 Pennsylvania 169, No. 8 Massachusetts 40, No. 9 Michigan U.S.-high 191 and No. 10 Georgia 20.
Other states with at least 50 more: No. 28 Iowa 177 (change in data gathering), No. 19 Missouri 161, No. 14 Indiana 124, No. 17 Tennessee state-record 99, No. 11 Ohio 81, No. 25 Wisconsin 68, No. 23 Mississippi 56, No. 21 Virginia 52, No. 18 Maryland 50, No. 24 Alabama 50. Also, No. 12 Arizona 23 and No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added 26.
Cases
Cases increased to 14,949,299 with a rise of 192,416 Monday, behind the record of 227,885 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,389,707 with 23,272 two days after U.S.-record 30,075. No. 2 Texas 1,272,504 with 15,103 one week after state-record 15,182. No. 4 Illinois at 804,174 with 7,910 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 722,464 with an increase of 9,335.
Thirty reported at least 2,000 cases with state records set by No. 7 Ohio with 25,721 but 13,000 were a backlog and No. 15 Arizona with 12,314.
Others with high numbers: No. 9 Pennsylvania 10,170, No. 11 Tennessee 6,019, No. 8 Michigan 5,909, No. 14 New Jersey 5,820, No. 13 Indiana 5,457, No. 12 North Carolina 4,670, No. 18 Alabama 4,436 (1,500 backlog), No. 10 Wisconsin 4,114, No. 19 Colorado 3,971, No. 21 Virginia 3,860, No. 6 Georgia 3,709, No. 20 Massachusetts 3,621, No. 17 Missouri 3,250, No. 28 Kentucky 3,114, No. 16 Minnesota 3,080.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 18.7 percent of 8,292 deaths, less than the record 12,834 Thursday, and 18.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Monday 8,462 deaths and 503,380 cases. The one-week death increase was 75,907 at 5.1 percent.
Cases: Increased by 536,441, less than the mark of 688,333 Thursday with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 796 deaths for a total of 178,`184. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 47,850, which is third at 6,675,915
No. 3 India: 385 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 140,958 and in third place. Cases: 26,567 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,703,770.
No. 4 Mexico: 357 deaths Monday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 110,074 in fourth place: Cases: 6,399, three days after record 12,127.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,014 new deaths and 162,830 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 616 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 12,282 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 634 deaths five days after a record 993 and 14,842 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 491 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 13,713 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,309,621. No. 9 Spain no data after 132 deaths and 6,255 cases Monday. No. 10 Russia 562 deaths six days after record 589 and 26,067 cases two days after 29,039 and fifth overall with 2,515,009/
No. 8 Iran: 323 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and 11,023 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 74 deaths for a total of 12,851 and 5,415 cases one day after record 7,872 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, 26 deaths is at 7,200. Neighboring Norway reported 2 deaths to rise to 361, as well as 460 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 40th. China added 12 cases Tuesday.
Japan: 47 deaths for a total of 2,458, including 13 on a ship. Cases: 2,172, behind a record 2,679 Nov. 28.
Scripps Only Content 2020