Trump to break down vaccine rollout at White House event

Trump's event is taking place amid the deadliest week of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. The country is currently losing more than 2,000 people a day to the virus and is reporting about 200,000 new infections each day. Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are at an all-time high, and officials say the country is not yet experiencing the full brunt of the expected spread of the virus that took place during the Thanksgiving holiday.