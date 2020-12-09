Developer seeks approval for Delray Beach mixed-use project

Developers will go before the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency on Thursday to outline “several major” updates to a proposed mixed-use project in the city.
The project's original plan was denied earlier this year, but the firm has now modified its vision in an effort to win approval.
The development, called Fabrick, would be located along Atlantic Avenue and Seventh Avenue in Delray Beach.
"Over 25 years, they have talked about this development coming," said barbershop owner Norcibin Monhomma.
He said he has seen other projects be proposed but ultimately fail.
"I believe we are getting closer," Monhomma said.
The Delray Beach CRA gave BH3 management in 2019 the go-ahead to build their project in the 600 to 800 block of West Atlantic Ave.
After months of talking with the community, BH3 co-founder Daniele Lebensohn said they felt that Fabrick was exactly what the city needed.
"We are asking the city to give us all the support they can to make it happen as quickly as possible," Lebensohn said.
BH3 said they have a national grocer based in Lakeland, Florida, that will build a store at the location.
Monhomma said this area is like a food desert and needs this grocery store.
"For the community, they need the grocery store right here on Atlantic," Monhomma said.
Lebensohn said they cut the number of apartments in half to 69, and all of them will be workforce or affordable housing.
BH3 said they feel the retail and office space will help provide jobs in the community.
"The grocery will bring jobs, internships and apprenticeships," Lebensohn said.
Commissioner Adam Frankel said the CRA and BH3 will now have to figure out if this is best for the community.
"I am cautiously optimistic," Frankel said. "Hopefully, we can all sit down, talk about our difference and things we like, and get moving."
During Thursday’s meeting, the CRA will hear from BH3, and both will discuss how they want to move forward with these plans.
