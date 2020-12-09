Missing Martin County man found inside Tom Brady's home

A man reported missing in Martin County late last month turned up in an unlikely place –- inside NFL quarterback Tom Brady's home.
Zanini Cineus, 34, was arrested Monday after police said he broke into the Brookline, Massachusetts, home of Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen.
Martin County detectives said Cineus left his parent's Martin County home on Nov. 28 and never returned.
His family called to report him missing and said that he was emotionally fragile and obsessed with Brady.
Detectives said they were concerned by this information and notified law enforcement in Tampa if Zanini would come looking for Brady.
"Turns out, he did, but in a different state," the sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday Facebook post.
Cineus was arrested without incident Monday after breaking into the six-time Super Bowl champion's home, which was vacant since he now lives in Tampa and calls plays for the Buccaneers.
Police said Cineus set off multiple alarms and found him inside Brady's mansion sitting on the sofa.
The Martin County man's fondness for Brady didn't start this year.
"While visiting the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019, Cineus removed a signed Tom Brady Jersey from a display and walked out with it," the sheriff’s office said.
He was issued a trespass warning and released for that incident.
For Monday's break-in, Cineus will be charged by Massachusetts authorities with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and attempted larceny and trespassing.
