Owls won’t play NC State after opponent’s ‘positive COVID-19 tests’

Florida Atlantic has had its football schedule drastically altered because of coronavirus concerns. Now the basketball team is being impacted.
FAU announced Wednesday that its upcoming game at North Carolina State has been canceled.
The Owls were scheduled to play the Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Saturday, but N.C. State announced it is pausing all team-related activities "due to positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing measures."
"This was a difficult but ultimately necessary decision for our program," Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first."
There has been no determination how it will impact future games for the Wolfpack (3-0) beyond the cancellation of FAU.
The Owls (3-2) are scheduled to play again Tuesday at Stetson.
