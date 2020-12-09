Santa gets creative to greet Boynton Beach hospital patients

Santa Claus is taking his holiday visits to new heights this year to greet patients at Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital has temporarily modified its policy to limit the amount of visitors. So families have been getting creative to send special greetings to their relatives.
On Wednesday afternoon, Kris Kringle was hoisted several stories high by a crane to say hello to patients inside their hospital rooms.
WATCH SANTA GREET PATIENTS:
"Bring the magic of Christmas," Santa said. "I'm so looking forward to doing it. To me, it's a pleasure."
Since the pandemic began, health care professionals at Bethesda Hospital East said they've been surprised by the fun and unique ways visitors have found to encourage their loved ones who are undergoing treatment at the medical center.
However, seeing Santa Claus scale the hospital building was definitely a first!
"I was on my way to the North Pole, but they got me to turn around and make another appearance here at the hospital," Santa said.
If you're interested in having this Santa take part in your holiday celebration, visit the Real Jolly Santa's website by clicking here.
