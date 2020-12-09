Secret Santa surprises Burlington shoppers in Boynton Beach

It truly is the season of giving.
Boca Raton philanthropist Avron Fogelman on Wednesday provided heartfelt financial relief to 100 Burlington customers in Boynton Beach by paying off their layaway balances.
The gift is an expansion of Fogelman’s holiday tradition with Burlington stores in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
All customers who benefited from Fogelman’s donation were contacted by phone to coordinate their pickup from the Boynton Beach store
When resident Jacqueline Britt got the call, she originally thought it was a hoax.
"When I realized it was true, it took such a burden off my shoulders," Britt said. "The gentleman that did this, oh my gosh, he had such a big heart and I really appreciate this so much."
Britt said part of her layaway are gifts for her niece, mother, and sister.
And if that was not amazing enough, each person received a $100 Burlington gift card.
Scripps Only Content 2020