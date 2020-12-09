Suspect in fatal shooting of Palm Beach County fire captain to remain free on bond

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain can stay out on bond but will be required to wear an ankle monitor after a judge declined a prosecutor's request that he be taken into custody until trial.
J.B. Rind, 63, appeared in court Wednesday on charges related to his November arrest in the shooting death of Capt. James Gilliard.
"I still have a concern he, nevertheless, might be a flight risk," Palm Beach County Judge Kirk Volker stated from the bench.
The judge added an increased bond for each of the new charges, bringing the total bond amount to $90,000. He also said Rind cannot leave the county.
Prosecutors recently filed new charges against Rind, including third-degree murder, as well as trafficking and conspiracy charges. An investigator for the state attorney's office said Rind was selling prescription drugs to Gilliard.
The state attorney's office argued that Rind was a flight risk, noting he made three trips to Mexico in the past year, where his soon-to-be ex-wife resides.
Rind's attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, argued prosecutors knew of the evidence against his client when he was charged. But investigator John P. Boyle testified he didn't review forensic evidence from Rind's phone, which included text messages between Rind and Gilliard, until he was asked to assist with the investigation on Nov. 12.
Schwartzreich also argued that Rind was not a flight risk because he cooperated with investigators and has not missed a court hearing. He called on several character witnesses who testified positively on Rind's behalf, including work colleagues, family and friends.
Rind's attorney told the judge he has concerns about his client's health, citing his sleep apnea and age, making him at high-risk of contracting COVID-19.
"He came here on his own volition," Schwartzreich said, saying if his client were going to flee, he would have likely already run.
Assistant state attorney John Parnofiello told the judge when Rind is placed into stressful situations, "he not only makes bad decisions, but also disregards court orders," citing a domestic violence arrest in Broward County from 2002.
Addressing the narcotics charges, Parnofiello told the judge "the text messages speak for themselves," noting while prescription drugs aren't illegal, Rind selling them to Gilliard crosses into trafficking.
Rind was arrested on Nov. 4 in connection to the fatal shooting of Gilliard. The shooting occurred at Rind's Palm Beach Gardens home. Rind was initially arrested on charges of manslaughter and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Gilliard, 48, had been with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for 21 years.
Rind's next court hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.
