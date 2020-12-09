Wellington to decide if golf carts need more restrictions

An online neighborhood watch meeting scheduled Wednesday night regarding golf carts in Wellington is now open to the public.
According to public information officer Liz Nunez, residents no longer have to register to attend the event.
The Zoom meeting begins at 5 p.m. and can be accessed by clicking here.
Residents are encouraged to submit questions, via email to the Community Services Project Manager, Gloria Kelly at gkelly@wellingtonfl.gov.
The discussion will be lead by village staff and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The focus will be on a proposed ordinance that includes new rules and regulations based on a recent study.
Some of the proposed rules are:
- Restrict drivers to 16 years and older
- Implement lace a speed limit on the village's pathways
- Make registration necessary for golf carts
