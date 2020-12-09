1 death confirmed after West Virginia chemical plant blast

BELLE, W.Va. (AP) — A fire at a chemical plant in West Virginia was put out after an explosion killed one person, injured four and prompted authorities to order everyone within two miles to shelter in place.
Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper confirmed to WSAZ that someone died following the explosion.
It happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chemours plant in Belle. Chemours says the incident occurred at Optima Chemicals, which is a tenant on the property.
Carper called it a very serious explosion.
Belle Mayor David Fletcher, who doubles as a volunteer firefighter, says they put it out and allowed people to move freely again early Wednesday.
The plant is in eastern Kanawha County, where first responders were already grieving and exhausted by the funeral of a law enforcement officer.
