Believe with Me ensures no child of a fallen troop goes empty-handed for the holiday

Since July, a team of elves in the form of a non-profit Believe in Me will ensure that no child of a fallen service member goes empty handed during the holiday.
On Thursday, the nonprofit shipped out gifts to approx. 1,000 children, up to age 25, for the fifth year. Each child receives $100 worth of gifts from a tailor-made wish list submitted over the summer. For some, they’ll get toys or it will be gift cards for college students.
Members of the non-profit said they are committed to children who have a parent that was killed in action, killed in training — or who faced another untimely death.
Approx. 552 boxes were shipped Thursday evening that will go all over the country. But giving actually runs all year long. It was founded to support Gold Star families.
”On Mother’s Day, we do something for all of the mom’s of the fallen Soldiers. And on Father’s Day something for the dad’s,” said Daly Kay Reback,” her mother is founder of Believe with Me. “Christmas isn’t the only time of the year to give. It is one of the most impactful times to give because they are missing their soldier this year and we can provide a box full of gifts for their children. It’s just one more way of letting them know that there are Americans out there that remember their Soldier and honor them this Christmas.”
If you are a Gold Star family or if you'd like to contribute, click here.
