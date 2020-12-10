Help for seniors this holiday season

Helping seniors through the holidays. Florida’s agencies on aging are working together to connect seniors to mental health resources this holiday season.
On Thursday, in a Boca Raton parking lot, Floris and her husband Murray were hoping to deliver some holiday cheer.
“It’s wonderful,” she said.
They delivered home-cooked meals and a gift card to Jerry Cohen.
At 105 years old this isn’t his first time living through a pandemic, but t is his first holiday season where connections haven’t come easy.
“I don’t see too many people lately because of coronavirus, I stay in the house. I don’t go out,” he said.
For the widower with no children, a basket full of treats and a gift card from Jewish Family Services and the Stone Bridge Community is going a long way this Hanukkah.
“You know why? I looked at my bank account the other day and I got sick (laughs),” Cohen joked.
He isn’t alone. Across the state, aging agencies have seen an increase of need in the senior population. Sparking the idea for the Together Apart: Holidays at Heart campaign.
“That campaign is really connecting seniors to services and assistance during the holidays and promoting the appropriate social distancing, but also making sure the seniors have the support they need,” Dwight Chenette, CEO of the Area Agency on Aging for Palm Beach/Treasure Coast said.
“Makes me happy to see everybody wishing me good luck,” Cohen said.
As for living to 105? Well, Cohen has this advice:
“I told you, no stress… and no kids, (laughs),” he said.
The agency's helpline is 1-866-684-5885, which seniors can use for referrals to a variety of different programs provided by the agency.
To find more information about the campaign, seniors can click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020