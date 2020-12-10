Joann Hardin: Deputies searching for missing girl in Vero Beach

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a girl missing in Vero Beach.
Joann Hardin was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of 100th Avenue.
Joann is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said Joann was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black leggings, and no shoes.
She has no known medical conditions.
Anyone who sees Joann Hardin is asked to contact the Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240; reference case number 2020-207810.
