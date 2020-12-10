Man injured in shooting in West Palm Beach

A man is injured following a shooting in West Palm Beach Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred at 7:35 p.m. along the 1700 block of Congress Ave.
According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the preliminary findings are that the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.
Investigators are at the scene gathering evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or the Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020