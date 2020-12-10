Maui authorities identify surfer who died following Honolua Bay shark attack

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have identified the Honolua Bay surfer who died Wednesday after being bitten by a shark earlier this week.
Authorities initially said 56-year-old Robin Warren of Napili was in stable condition when he was hospitalized on Tuesday. He underwent surgery, but his condition quickly deteriorated and he died on Wednesday.
The shark attack happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Maui Fire Department says Warren was already on shore and being given aid when fire department personnel arrived at the scene.
State believe he was paddling out from the bay’s old boat ramp when the incident occurred.
Photos released by the state Tuesday in the hours after the attack showed a surfboard with what appeared to be a bite mark that measured about 17-inches wide. A chunk of board just wider than a foot had been ripped entirely from the rest of the board.
One of the last fatal shark attacks to happen in Maui waters occurred in 2019.
California doctor Thomas Smiley, who was visiting from Granite Bay, Calif., s fatally bitten while in the waters near the Kaanapali Shores resort.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.