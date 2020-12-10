New regulations on golf carts in Wellington coming soon

Christie Greenspan loves her golf cart. She said she's used it through the years to take her kids to school.
"It's the convenience of it. It's 8 minutes to and from school," she said.
The issue of golf carts has gained attention since October, when the village council reviewed a study on golf carts in the community. The scrutiny has prompted Wellington leaders to consider new regulations for golf carts.
Requests to join the meeting were so overwhelming, village leaders had to make some adjustments to make sure more people were able to take part Wednesday evening.
Greenspan watched virtually.
"I believe we can safely utilize golf carts and I do think we should have some ordinance put in place for younger children that do ride," she said.
Village leaders and representatives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office discussed and answered questions Wednesday night about a new golf cart ordinance. This new proposal will require golf carts to be registered, restrict drivers to be at least 16 years old and older with a driver's license, plus occupancy limits.
"Meaning that if there is a four-passenger golf cart that there are four people utilizing it and not any more and that they yield to pedestrians and bicyclists," Michael O'Dell, with the village's planning, zoning and building department, said.
He said there are specific roads throughout the village on which golf carts that could be driven.
"These would allow for the golf carts to leave these residential areas and get to our popular destinations such as our schools, parks and commercial centers," he said.
O'Dell said private and gated communities will not be regulated by this ordinance.
Greenspan said the new ordinance is a smart move.
"This is a family community, and this would be an added benefit to all of us," she said.
So when would this ordinance go to the council? Village leaders said they're looking at March or April.
