State's coronavirus deaths rise by 84, cases stay under 10,000 at 9,502

Florida's coronavirus deaths increased by 84, which is the lowest in eight days, as cases remained under 10,000 for the fourth day in a row at 9,592, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Tuesday were 124,246 compared with 112,228 the day before and the record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity rate increased from 7.91 percent to 8.64. Palm Beach County's rate decreased from 8.02 percent to 7.35.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
Deaths rose by 8,436 on Sunday, 7,711 Monday and 7,985 Tuesday after three days in a row of at least 10,000. Last Wednesday, they increased by 9,996. On Thursday it was 10,870, the first time it was more than 10,000 since 10,105 on Nov. 15, then 10,177 and 10,431. Before one month ago, the highest was 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of date.
The previous Monday's rise of 6,659 has been the lowest in more than a week.
On Tuesday fatalities rose by 96 after 105 on Monday, the highest total for that day of the week and the second time in a week in triple digits. Sunday's increase of 93 was the most for a single day of data on a Sunday since 107 on Aug. 16. On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Death rose by 97 last Wednesday. The last lowest deaths: 82 deaths on Dec. 1.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Friday, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21 and were the highest since 141 on Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
Seven states reported at least 100 additional deaths Wednesday. The U.S. decreased for the first time by more than 3,000 at 3,124, beating the records of 2,879 Thursday, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. The Covid Project lists the increase as 3,054 and Worldometers.info at 3,243.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 278 days, the death toll has reached 19,462 for an average of 70 per day -- fourth behind No .1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 19,716, which increased by 5 to 254.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County increased by 6 deaths to 1,745 deaths after 8 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 4 to 3,930 and Broward is third at 1,720 with 9 more.
St. Lucie remained at 376 with Martin going up by 2 to 184 and Indian River staying at 143. Okeechobee stayed at 45 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 21 deaths in South Florida of the 84 state total, there are 8,142, which is 41.8 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 686, an average of 98 and 5.2 percent, compared with 522 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 36 deaths over seven days for 2.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.8 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Tuesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 74 on Nov. 13.
Cases reached 1,083,362 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 22.2 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,128. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 429 one day after 552, Broward 1,014, St. Lucie 125, Martin 52, Indian River 38 and Okeechobee 11..
Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 15 million cases Tuesday after surpassing 14 million five days earlier and 13 million six days earlier. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 43rd at 43.0 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 123.8 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 65,102 for an average of 9,300 at 6.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 56,184 for an average of 8,026. The average since the first case, which was 283 days ago, is 3,828 per day.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 304 compared with 299 the day before. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 4,559 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 1 less in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 18th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,484 with an increase of 14.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 3 to 972, Pinellas by 2 to 941 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 708 in sixth, Orange by 10 to 652 in seventh, Duval by 3 to 661 in eighth and Lee by 1 to 608.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
They reached 1 million last Tuesday after passing 900,000 13 days earlier, surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 13,265,616 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage rose above 8 percent after five days under that figure. The high was 9.21seven days ago and the low was 6.23 Nov. 26.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 9.9 percent to 10.83, the first time in one week it was 10 percent and above. Over 14 days, the percentage had been 10 percent and above for four days, all consecutively, including a high of 11.0 Nov. 29. That was the most since 11.37 on Nov. 13. The two-week low was 8.09 percent on Nov. 26. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 was the most since 10.03 on Nov. 16 with three days over two weeks under 8 percent. The two-week low was 5.44 on Nov. 25. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 7.91 percent to 7.69 after a two-week low of 6.46 on Nov. 25 and a high of 10.37 on Nov. 28. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.74 percent one day after 6.98, a two-week high of 8.67 seven days ago and a two-week low of 6.09 on Nov. 25 then 6.11 the next day.
St. Lucie's rate went from 9.7 percent to `0.8 after a two-week high of 13.39 Nov. 30 and a two-week low 4.73 Nov. 26. Martin's rate was 8.77 percent one day after 6.45, a two-week low of 4.02 five days ago and two-week high of 10.43 seven days ago. Indian River's rate was 5.04 percent after 8.24, a two-week low of 3.52 Nov. 27 and a two-week high of 8.96 on Nov. 25. Okeechobee's rate of 14.67 percent on 64 negative tests was one day after 2.23 on 175 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests Nov. 30 and a two-week low of 1.44 percent on 205 negative tests Nov. 26. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which passed 1,575,000 deaths and passed 69.2 million cases Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.2 (-0.1), Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 903, U.S. 896, world 202.0. New York, which represents 12.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,811 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 114 people with no change.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,167people 85 and older, an increase of 34 in one day.
Infant to 4: ` 18,452 an increase of 197, and 378 were hospitalized, which didn't change. Ages 5-14: 52,752 cases, an increase of 649, with 351 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 3.
Infant to 54 age group: 768,360 of the 1,065,476 residents' cases. In that group, 1,248 have died with an increase of 2 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 907,004 cases. A total of 3,391 have died, with 11 more, for a 0.37 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,157 with an increase of 108. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 100 to 11,736. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 37 to 10,926. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,502 from 6,449. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,076 vs. 5,041
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,530, rising 59, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,995, with an increase of 267, and Stuart at 3,205, a rise of 16.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 4 to 530 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 57,210 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 55,820 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,686 with 22 more compared with 21 day before. Martin went up by 1 to 478, St. Lucie by 3 to 918, Indian River up by 5 to 456 and Okeechobee by 3 to 226.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,588, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 30. Palm Beach County second at 772 with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 877.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 289,373, a rise of a world-record 3,124, beating the mark of 2,879 Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Wednesday there were 2,804 more deaths and 200,107 cases. The one-week death increase was 15,927 at 5.8 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 65 at 35,183 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of U.S.-high 273 at 23,081. No. 3 California: increase of 196 at 20,243. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 91 at 17,542.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 179, No. 7 Pennsylvania 220 (highest since April), No. 8 Massachusetts 89 No. 9 Michigan 75 and No. 10 Georgia 46.
Other states with at least 50 more: No. 28 Colorado 267 (no explanation given for high number), No. 27 Iowa 123 (change in data gathering, No. 12 Arizona 108, No. 14 Indiana 98, No. 22 Kansas 85 (didn't report Tuesday), No. 11 Ohio 84, No. 22 Minnesota 82, No. 25 Wisconsin 81, No. 17 Tennessee 62, No. 15 North Carolina 56. No. 28 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, added 49.
Cases
Cases increased to 15,386,564 with a rise of 221,679 Wednesday, behind the record of 227,885 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,420,558 with U.S.-record 30,851 No. 2 Texas 1,283,674 with 10,930 after state-record 15,182 Dec. 1. No. 4 Illinois at 812,430 with 8,256after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 733,064 with an increase of 10,600.
Thirty-four states reported at least 2,000 cases with state records set by No. 10 Tennessee 8,213, No. 12 North Carolina 6,395, No. 21 Virginia 4,398, No. 22 Louisiana 4,339, No. 33 Mississippi 2,746 and No. 36 Idaho 2,298.
Others with high numbers: No. 6 Ohio 10,094, No. 8 Pennsylvania 8,703, No. 13 Indiana 5,853, No. 30 Kansas 5,778 (didn't report Tuesday), No. 9 Michigan 5,909, No. 17 Missouri 5,778, No. 20 Massachusetts 5,675, No. 15 Arizona 4,905, No. 14 New Jersey 4,665, No. 7 Georgia 3,783, No. 19 Colorado 3,757, No. 11 Wisconsin 3,619, No. 16 Minnesota 3,539, No. 18 Alabama 3,522, No. 28 Kentucky 3,481, No. 31 Nevada 3,053.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 26.5 percent of the 11,260 deaths Wednesday, less than the record 12,834 Thursday, and 18.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Wednesday 12,545 deaths and 643,497 cases. The one-week death increase was 76,041 at 5.1 percent.
Cases: Increased by 643,472 less than the mark of 688,333 Thursday with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 848 deaths for a total of 179,032. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 54,203, which is third at 6,730,118.
No. 3 India: 402 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 141,360 and in third place. Cases: 32,080 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,735,850.
No. 4 Mexico: 781 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 110,874 in fourth place. Cases: 11,974, five days after record 12,127.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,875 new deaths and 191,781 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 533 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 16,578 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 499 deaths six days after a record 993 and 12,756 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 296 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 14,595 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,309,621. No. 9 Spain 186 deaths and 4,886 cases. No. 10 Russia 559 deaths seven days after record 589 and 26,190 cases three days after 29,039 and fifth overall with 2,515,009.
Also in Europe, No. 15 Poland 568 deaths. No. 16 Germany reported 543 deaths one day after a record 622, with the highest early in the pandemic 333 in April. Cases: record 23,873.
No. 8 Iran: 295 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and 10,223 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 116 deaths for a total of 12,981 and 6,295 cases two days after record 7,872 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, 19 deathsat 7,296. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 361, as well as 460 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 40th. China added 12 cases Thursday.
Japan: 42 deaths for a total of 2500, including 13 on a ship. Cases: record 2,811.
