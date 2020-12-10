State's deaths rise by 129, highest in 2 months; 11,335 cases most in 4 1/2 months

With data the highest in several months, Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 129, the most since 141 on Oct. 15, and cases were again above 10,000 at 11,335, the biggest change for day of infections since July 25, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Wednesday were 157,462 compared with `142,388 the day before and the record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity decreased from 8.63 percent to 8.07. Palm Beach County's rate dropped from 7.39 percent to 6.97, which is the first time in four days it was under 7 percent.
On Wednesday increased deaths were lower at 84 and cases were 9,595, the fourth day in a row they were under 10,000. Thursday's figure was the highest since 12,199 in July. The record also was earlier in that month.
Infections rose by 8,436 on Sunday, 7,711 Monday and 7,985 Tuesday after three days in a row of at least 10,000. Last Wednesday, they increased by 9,996. On Thursday it was 10,870, the first time it was more than 10,000 since 10,105 on Nov. 15, then 10,177 and 10,431.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
The previous Monday's rise of 6,659 has been the lowest in more than a week.
Deaths increased by 96 on Tuesday and 105 on Monday, the highest total for that day of the week and the second time in a week in triple digits. Sunday's increase of 93 was the most for a single day of data on a Sunday since 107 on Aug. 16. On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Friday, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
Florida was among 8 states reported at least 100 additional deaths Thursday. The U.S. increased for the first time by more than 3,000 Wednesday at 3,124, beating the record of 2,879 Thursday, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. The Covid Project lists the increase as 3,054 and Worldometers.info at 3,243.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 279 days, the death toll has reached 19,591 for an average of 70 per day -- fourth behind No .1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 19,851, which increased by 6 to 260.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County increased by 11 deaths to 1,756 deaths after 6 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 13 to 3,943 and Broward is third at 1,721 with 1 more.
St. Lucie increased by 1 to 377 with Martin also going up by 1 to 185 and Indian River staying at 143. Okeechobee remained at 45 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 27 deaths in South Florida of the 129 state total, there are 8,169, which is 41.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 717, an average of 102 and 3.8 percent, compared with 620 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 47 deaths over seven days for 2.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.8 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Wednesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 74 on Nov. 13.
Cases reached 1,094,697 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 19.8 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,240. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 652 one day after 429, Broward 1,097, St. Lucie 114, Martin 61, Indian River 41 and Okeechobee 9.
Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 15 million cases Tuesday after surpassing 14 million five days earlier and 13 million six days earlier. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 44th at 42.7 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 125.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 65,657 for an average of 9,380 at 6.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 67,374 for an average of 9,625. The average since the first case, which was 284 days ago, is 3,855 per day.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 258 compared with 304 the day before. The state reported Thursday there are currently 4,550 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 9less in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 18th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,498 with an increase of 14.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 5 to 9772, Pinellas by 1 to 942 in fifth place, Polk by 9 to 717 in sixth, Orange by 25 to 677 in seventh, Duval by 3 to 664 in eighth and Lee by 2 to 610.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
They reached 1 million last Tuesday after passing 900,000 13 days earlier, surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 13,363,431 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage rose has been 8 percent and above for two days in a row after five days under that figure. The high was 9.22 Dec. 1 and the low was 6.24 Nov. 26.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 10.82 percent, the first time in one week it was 10 percent and above, to 10.06. Over 14 days, the percentage had been 10 percent and above for four days, all consecutively, including a high of 11.0 Nov. 29. That was the most since 11.37 on Nov. 13. The two-week low was 8.1 percent on Nov. 26. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.04 percent on Nov. 30 was the most since 10.03 on Nov. 16. The two-week low was 5.64 on Nov. 26. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 7.691 percent to 8.55 after a two-week low of 7.17 on Nov. 26 and a high of 10.38 on Nov. 28. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.35 percent one day after 7.75, a two-week high of 8.68 Dec. 1 and a two-week low of 6.1 on Nov. 26.
St. Lucie's rate went from 10.69 percent to `12.06 after a two-week high of 13.39 Nov. 30 and a two-week low 4.74 Nov. 26. Martin's rate was 9.01 percent one day after 8.77, a two-week low of 4.04 six days ago and two-week high of 10.43 Dec. 1. Indian River's rate was 6.36 percent one day after 4.92, a two-week low of 3.52 Nov. 27 and a two-week high of 8.26 two days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 7.25 percent on 128 negative tests was one day after 13.51 on 64 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests Nov. 30 and a two-week low of 1.44 percent on 204 negative tests Nov. 26. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which passed 1,575,000 deaths and passed 69.2 million cases Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.2, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 912, U.S. 905, world 203.7. New York, which represents 12.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,814 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 114 people with no change.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,202 people 85 and older, an increase of 35 in one day.
Infant to 4: ` 18,452 cases, an increase of 302, and 383 were hospitalized, which rose by 5. Ages 5-14: 53,603 cases, an increase of 149, with 351 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
Infant to 54 age group: 776,149 of the 1,076,547 residents' cases. In that group, 1,253 have died with an increase of 5 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 916,321 cases. A total of 3,412 have died, with 21 more, for a 0.37 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,319 with an increase of 162. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 147 to 11,863. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 67 to 10,993. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,569 from 6,502. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,130 vs. 5,076.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,614, rising 84, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,021, with an increase of 26, and Stuart at 3,229, a rise of 24.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 3 to 533 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 57,468 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 55,820 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,695 with 9 more compared with 22 day before. Martin went up by 8 to 486, St. Lucie by 8 to 926, Indian River up by 4 to 460 and Okeechobee stay at 226.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,611, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 23. Palm Beach County second at 774 with 2 more. Miami-Dade leads with 877.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 289,373, a rise of a world-record 3,124, beating the mark of 2,879 Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Wednesday there were 2,804 more deaths and 200,107 cases. The one-week death increase was 15,927 at 5.8 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 83 at 35,266 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of 244 at 23,325. No. 3 California: increase of record 220 at 20,463. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 66 at 17,608.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 196, No. 7 Pennsylvania U.S.-high 248 (highest since April), No. 8 Massachusetts 41, No. 9 Michigan 182 and No. 10 Georgia 55.
Other states with at least 50 more, including No. 30 Nevada with state-record 50, No. 26 Colorado 120, No. 11 Ohio 111, No. 27 Iowa 99, (change in reporting), No. 14 Indiana 96, No. 22 Minnesota 89, No. 12 Arizona 73, No. 17 Tennessee 69, No. 19 Missouri 67, No. 25 Wisconsin 57, No. 21 Virginia 54, No. 15 North Carolina 53.
Cases
Cases increased to 15,386,562 with a rise of 221,267 Wednesday, behind the record of 227,885 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,450,235 one day after U.S.-record 30,851 No. 2 Texas 1,296,132 with 12,211 after state-record 15,182 Dec. 1. No. 4 Illinois at 823,531 with 11,101 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 743,252 with an increase of 10,178.
Thirty-one states reported at least 2,000 cases with state records set by No. 7 Georgia 6,126, No. 18 Alabama 4,735, No. 28 Kentucky 4,324. Others with high numbers: No. 8 Pennsylvania 11,972, No. 6 Ohio 11,738, No. 12 Indiana 6,606, No. 9 Michigan 5,937, No. 12 North Carolina 5,556, No. 14 New Jersey 5,370, No. 10 Tennessee 5,240, No. 20 Massachusetts 5,130, No. 15 Arizona 4,928, No. 19 Colorado 4,749, No. 11 Wisconsin 4,034, No. 21 Virginia 3,915, No. 17 Missouri 3,858, No. 16 Minnesota 3,523, No. 27 Utah 3,401, No. 26 Maryland 3,202. No. 28 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, added 49 Wednesday.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 26.5 percent of the 11,260 deaths Wednesday, less than the record 12,834 Thursday, and 18.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Wednesday 12,545 deaths and 643,497 cases. The one-week death increase was 76,041 at 5.1 percent.
Cases: Increased by 657,784, less than the mark of 688,333 Thursday with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 769 deaths for a total of 179,801. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 53,425, which is third at 6,783,542,
No. 3 India: 412 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 141,772 and in third place. Cases: 31,521 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,767,371
No. 4 Mexico: 781 deaths Wednesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 110,874 in fourth place. Cases: 11,974, five days after record 12,127.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,292 new deaths and 220,231 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 516 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 20,964 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 887 deaths seven days after a record 993 and 126,999 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 292 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 13,750 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,309,621. No. 9 Spain 325 deaths and 4,595 cases. No. 10 Russia 562 deaths after record 589 Dec. 2 and 27,927 cases three days after 29,039 and fifth overall with 2,515,009.
Also in Europe, No. 15 Poland 470 deaths. No. 16 Germany reported 529 deaths two days after a record 622, with the highest early in the pandemic 333 in April. Cases: record 28,179
No. 8 Iran: 284 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 10,403 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 126 deaths for a total of 13,109 and 6,739 cases three days after record 7,872 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, 21 deaths at 7,354. Neighboring Norway reported record 21 deaths to rise to 382, as well as 498 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 40th. China added 12 cases Thursday.
Japan: 26 deaths for a total of 2,526, including 13 on a ship. Cases: record 2,972.
