Tequesta coffee house pays tribute to Singer Island shooting victim

A coffee shop in Tequesta is honoring a beloved patron who was shot and killed on Singer Island.
Perk Coffee House in Tequesta is paying tribute to Maria Tritico by making a contribution to the Lighthouse ArtCenter in her honor.
The coffee shop is encouraging the community to "buy a coffee for Maria."
"Maria and Chad were regular patrons of Perk Coffee House in Tequesta, always entering with wide smiles and friendly salutations, and ordering 'ice coffee, light ice -- hold the lid,'" a statement on the Perk Coffee House Facebook page said.
Customers who purchase Tritico's favorite coffee order will also help support Lighthouse ArtCenter.
Proceeds will help continue Tritico's mission of connecting underserved children, veterans and senior citizens with the therapeutic benefits of art.
According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, the 32-year-old was struck by a bullet Sunday near Ocean Walk on Singer Island. She was taken to a nearby hospital but didn't survive.
Tritico lived in Tequesta with her fiancé and was deeply connected to the Palm Beach County community.
She was the director of education at Lighthouse ArtCenter School of Art and had plans to get married on New Year's Eve in her hometown of Houston.
In November, the couple purchased a new home and celebrated her birthday.
A memorial service was held earlier this week at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Tequesta.
Riviera Beach's police chief said dozens of people have been interviewed, but a suspect has not been named.
The investigation is ongoing.
