Town of Palm Beach issues curfew due to rising of COVID-19 positivity rates

The Town of Palm Beach has issued a curfew due to the rising COVID-19 positivity rates and in accordance with the Town's current State of Emergency.
The curfew will be in place Monday, Dec. 14, from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. and will remain in effect until modified or rescinded.
According to the Palm Beach Police Department, there will be exceptions for travel associated with medical care, work, school, or religious service attendance.
For more information, contact the Palm Beach Police Department at 561-838-5454.
