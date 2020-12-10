Woman stole package while pushing baby stroller, police say

Palm Springs police need your help catching a crook who authorities say stole a package from a porch while pushing a baby stroller in the middle of the day.
Surveillance video released on Thursday showed a woman pushing a baby stoller up to a home, jogging to the front door, grabbing a large package, then running back to the stroller and quickly pushing it away.
Police said the theft happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:
According to Edgar Morley with the Village of Palm Springs Police Department, the woman was last seen pushing the stroller with other packages on Cayman Drive toward 10th Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Shackelford at 561-304-4816.
