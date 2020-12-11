Food distribution can feed 500 families on Friday

Tree of Life Resource Center and Schumacher Auto Group is stepping up once again to help hundreds of families in need by hosting a free food distribution.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and will be held at the Palm Beach Outlets Mall in West Palm Beach.
There will be enough food and supplies to serve 500 families.
Food boxes will be given on a first come first serve basis and will include fresh produce, dairy, non- perishable foods and diapers.
The food is being donated through Farm Share. Since the pandemic started the non-profit has served about 2.5 million pounds of food in Palm Beach County.
“It is a serious issue because it’s not only a few Floridians, it’s families we’re talking about that are going hungry and so one of these boxes provides meals for a family for a few days and so that’s why we continue to have events throughout the week so that folks can continue to come back and get food for their home,” Marking Director Gil Zepeda said.
