30 Local Nonprofits Spreading Joy Through Virtual Holiday Toy Drive

Many Palm Beach County nonprofits are reporting toy drive donations are down this holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The United Way of Palm Beach County is trying to help those organizations by acting as a facilitator to around 30 charities to get toys out into the community.
The plan is to raise toys virtually via the United Way's website, "Amazon, Target, and Walmart Wishlists to collect toys that will ensure children in Palm Beach County have a gift to open this holiday season. This online drive allows our community to make a difference while remaining socially distant," The United Way said in a statement sent to WPTV NewsChannel 5.
The United Way said toys will be shipped directly to homes of those in need in order to maintain social distancing.
The foundation said, "With more than half of PBC households struggling to make ends meet, our community is needed more than ever to help local children feel the magic of the holidays"
You can donate through Dec. 14, 2020 by going to https://unitedwaypbc.org/toy-drive/
Scripps Only Content 2020