SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch scrubbed

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which was set to blast off from Cape Canaveral on Friday carrying a special satellite for SiriusXM radio, was scrubbed just 30 seconds before liftoff.
The launch was scheduled for 12:55 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
However, the countdown clock was stopped just 30 seconds before liftoff, and minutes later, SpaceX announced it was scrubbing the launch for the day "to perform additional ground system checkouts."
The next launch attempt will be Sunday.
The Falcon 9 rocket is due to carry a SXM 7 satellite for SiriusXM radio, according to SpaceX.
