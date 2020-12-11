Video sparks investigation into Okeechobee High School teacher, school district says

The Okeechobee County School District has launched an investigation after video was brought to their attention that appears to show a teacher at Okeechobee High School zip-tying a student to a chair in a classroom.
The video was sent to WPTV by several viewers Friday. At this time, WPTV is working to identify the original source of the video.
A represenative for the Okeechobee County School District said the video was brought to their attention on Thursday. They are still trying to determine when the incident happened.
The district has opened an investigation and notified the Department of Children and Families, professional practices, and law enforcement, which is standard procedure.
According to the school district representative, the teacher involved has been reassigned and is no longer in the classroom during the investigation.
