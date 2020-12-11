What to know about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

“While the risk of COVID to a child is lower than that of someone who is elderly or has other medical conditions, we know that children can spread it to other people,” he said. “But the risk to a child is not zero. So we want to make sure that, of course, that there is less risk for getting a vaccine, so we can keep children safe, and they can keep those around them safe. By all of us getting it, we are able to protect those of us around us who can’t get it, like very, very young children, like babies to start.”