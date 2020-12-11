Woman stole package while pushing baby stroller, police say

Palm Springs police need your help catching a crook who authorities say stole a package from a porch while pushing a baby stroller in the middle of the day.
Surveillance video released on Thursday showed a woman pushing a baby stroller up to a home, jogging to the front door, grabbing a large package, then running back to the stroller and quickly pushing it away.
Police said the theft happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"I was scared for my family because you don't know what's going to happen," said Diana Otero.
Otero is in shock that someone would steal a package off her porch.
"It's not the matter that you take something valuable, but just the issue that you have someone you don't know in front of your door," she said.
Otero said she was home at the time of the theft and had been waiting on the package from Amazon.
"Since that person from Amazon didn't ring the bell when he came, that's why I didn't notice the package was outside. That lady came maybe 5 or 6 minutes later," she said.
Otero said it's the first time she's seen the lady in the neighborhood. She said the police are on top of the situation.
"They are doing a good job because they have been talking to me and they are really worried about the situation.," she added.
According to Edgar Morley with the Village of Palm Springs Police Department, the woman was last seen pushing the stroller with other packages on Cayman Drive toward 10th Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Shackelford at 561-304-4816.
