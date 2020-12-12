Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast high school football Friday night recap for Dec. 11

Palm Beach County pride was on the line Friday night in High School Football. Tri-county playoffs rolling along with Palm Beach teams trying to keep their seasons live against Broward and Dade.
Glades Central put their perfect record on the line in Ft. Lauderdale against Dillard. Despite some magic at the end of the half, the Raiders came up short.
In Delray, top seeded Atlantic easily took care of Miramar to keep their championship dreams alive.
Boca Raton welcomed in Coral Gables. The Bobcats weren’t the most welcoming of hosts. They set up a Silver championship battle with Palm Beach Gardens next week.
Palm Beach County goes 3-2 on the night. Next week Atlantic will take on Plantation in the 7A-gold bracket. Palm Beach Gardens and Boca will battle for the 7A-silver title.
