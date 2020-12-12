Port St. Lucie police host toy distribution

Port St. Lucie police hosted their inaugural holiday toy distribution at the MidFlorida Event Center on Saturday.
The event was powered by Fill The Fence Toy Drive and featured activities and games for children including a snow cone maker operated by a human-sized hamster wheel.
In less than two months, the community was able to come together to make this dream a reality.
Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Sheila Lagrega said, “I am so incredibly thankful and I am thankful for all of our local businesses that ready stepped in this year.”
Port St. Lucie police say they handed out presents to 350 children and plan on bringing the event back next year.
