State's cases rise 10,577; deaths ebb to 71 as total toll including nonresidents passes 20,000

Florida recorded 10,577 new cases, the third time in a row of 10,000 or more but deaths' increase of 71 ended two days of double digits as the total toll passed 20,000, including nonresidents, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Friday were 150,682 compared with `163,407, the most in two weeks and record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity increased slightly from 7.89 percent to 7.91 percent. Palm Beach County's rate decreased from 7.85 percent to 6.31, the lowest in two weeks.
Florida reported 129 deaths Thursday then 123 Friday, among among 7 states that had at least 100 additional fatalities. Deaths increased by 3,309 Friday in the U.S., surpassing the world record of 3,124 set Wednesday.
On Friday, Florida's cases passed 1 million 10 days ago after surpassing 900,000 13 days earlier on Nov. 19, 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases reached 1.116.973 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 19.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,059. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 556 one day after 725, Broward 917, St. Lucie 120, Martin 47, Indian River 49 and Okeechobee 19.
Florida's cases are 7.1 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 15 million cases Tuesday after surpassing 14 million five days earlier and 13 million six days earlier. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 44th at 43 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 115.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 67,335 for an average of 9,619 at 6.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 64,341 for an average of 9,334. The average since the first case, which was 286 days ago, is 3,906 per day.
Friday's increased cases of 11,699 were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record also was earlier in that month at 15,300. On Thursday, they rose by 11,335. Infections had failed to reach five digits for the four previous days after three days in a row above 10,000, including 10,870 first on Dec. 3. Before this stretch, the last time cases were a least 10,000 was 10,105 on Nov. 15.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Last Saturday's new cases: 10,431.
Deaths increased by 123 Friday after 129 on Thursday, which was the highest since 141 on Oct. 15.
The only other time deaths were in triple digits this week was 105 on Monday, the most ever for that day of the week. Sunday's increase of 93 was the highest for that day of the week.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths last Friday, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information
Last Saturday deaths rose by 90.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 281 days, the death toll has reached 19,785 for an average of 70 per day -- fourth behind No .1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 20,048, which remained at 263.
It took 12 days to pass 19,000 on Dec. 5 from 18,000. On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone of residents, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County remained at deaths to 1,766 deaths after 10 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 6 to 3,965 and Broward is third at 1,728 with 2 more.
St. Lucie remained at 377, Martin stayed at 186 and Indian River increased by 3 to 147. Okeechobee rose by 2 to 47 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 13 deaths in South Florida of the 71 state total, there are 8,213, which is 41.5 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 701, an average of 100 and 3.7 percent, compared with 642 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 42 deaths over seven days for 2.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.9 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 76 on Nov. 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 268 compared with 260 the day before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 4,499 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 126 less in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 18th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,509 with an increase of 11 Friday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 1 to 985, Pinellas by 2 to 945 in fifth place, Polk by 1 to 722 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 679 in seventh, Duval by 2 to 678 in eighth and Lee by 3 to 613.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 13,621,566 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage rose has been below 8 percent for seven days in the past two weeks, including a low of 7.36 on Dec. 4. The high was 9.25 Dec. 1.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 9.57 percent to 9.93. The two-week high was 11.02 percent on Nov. 29 and the low was 9.14 percent on Dec. 4 During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.04 percent on Nov. 30 was 0.01 more than the previous high of Nov. 16. The rate has been under 7 percent 4 times over two weeks. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate went from 7.93 percent to 8.17 after a two-week low of 7.71 three days ago and a high of 10.48 on Nov. 28. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from a two-week low of 6.26 percent to 6.86 with a two-week high of 8.7 Dec. 1.
St. Lucie's rate went from 8.2 percent to `10.39 after a two-week high of 13.42 Nov. 30 and a two-week low 5.64 Dec. 3. Martin's rate was 6.19 percent one day after 7.95, a two-week low of 4.04 Dec. 3 and two-week high of 10.45 Dec. 1. Indian River's rate was 6.4 percent one day after 4.53, a two-week low of 3.34 Nov. 28 and a two-week high of 8.48 four days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 5.86 percent on 305 negative tests, the most in two weeks, was one day after 7.83 on 106 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests Nov. 30 and a two-week low of 1.49 on 264 negative tests five ays ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,600,000 deaths and passed 71.4 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.2, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.2 (+0.1).
Deaths per million: Florida 921, U.S. 914, world 205.3. New York, which represents 12.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,820 per million. Six months ago New York was 29 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 114 people with no change.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,265 people 85 and older, an increase of 26 in one day.
Infant to 4: ` 19,236 cases, an increase of 244, and 391 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 55,223 cases, an increase of 764, with 352 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
Infant to 54 age group: 791,685 of the 1,098,341 residents' cases. In that group, 1,258have died with an increase of 3 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 934,625 cases. A total of 3,435 have died, with 9 more, for a 0.37 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,621 with an increase of 134. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 106 to 12,087. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 72 to 11,137. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,698 from 6,642. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,208 vs. 5,181.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,764, rising 63, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,116, with an increase of 55, and Stuart at 3,277, a rise of 19..
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 3 to 538 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 57,986 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 56,317 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,729 with 14 more compared with 20 day before. Martin up 1 to 487, St. Lucie stayed at 936, Indian River down 1 to 462 and Okeechobee remained at 227.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,688, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 31. Palm Beach County second at 779 with 1 more. Miami-Dade leads with 881.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 295,450, a rise of a world-record 3,309 Friday, surrpsing the mark of 3,124 Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Friday there were 2,607 more deaths and 227,828 cases. The one-week death increase was 16,518 at 5.9 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 91 at 35,357 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase ofU.S.-high 240 at 23,565. No. 3 California: increase of 159 at 20,622. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 55 at 17,662.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 190, No. 7 Pennsylvania 225, No. 8 Massachusetts 47, No. 9 Michigan 61 and No. 10 Georgia 52.
Other states with at least 50 more, including No. 30 Arkansas with state-record 55, No. 32 Kansas 131 (didn't report Thursday, No. 11 Ohio 128, No. 22 Minnesota 94, No. 12 Arizona 91, No. 27 Iowa 77, No. 14 Indiana 71, No. 17 Tennessee 69, No. 24 Alabama 52, No. 18 Maryland 51. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter, added 49.
Cases
Cases increased to 15,611,014 with a rise of a world record 231,775 Friday, surpassing the mark of 227,828 seven days ago, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,485,703 with state-record 35,468, No. 2 Texas 1,307,878 with 11,523 after state-record 15,182 Dec. 1. No. 4 Illinois at 832,951 with 11,101 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 753,837, with an increase of 10,495.
Thirty-two states reported at least 2,000 cases with a state record set by No. 12 North Carolina with 7,490. Other high numbers: No. 8 Pennsylvania 12,745, No. 6 Ohio 10,400, No. 13 Indiana 7,360, No. 10 Tennessee 7,289, No. 15 Arizona 6,983, Kansas 5,491 (didn't report Thursday), No. 20 Massachusetts 5,475, No. 9 Michigan 5,157, No. 7 Georgia 4,775, No. 19 Colorado 4,678, No. 27 Oklahoma 3,900, No. 17 Missouri 3,900, No. 11 Wisconsin 3,858, No. 18 Alabama 3,853, No. 14 New Jersey 3,821, No. 35 Connecticut 3,782, No. 16 Minnesota 3,773, No. 28 Kentucky 3,691, No. 21 Virginia, No. 29 Washington 3,341.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.4 percent of the 12,400 deaths Friday, behind the mark of 12,923 Thursday, and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 76,608 at 5.0 percent.
Cases: Increased by record 703,595, surpassing the mark of 694,523 seven days ago with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 652 deaths for a total of 180,453. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 31,521, which is third at 6,836,313.
No. 3 India: 414 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 142,186 and in third place. Cases: 29,398 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,796,770.
No. 4 Mexico: 693 deathscompared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 113,019 in fourth place. Cases: record 12,253.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,449 new deaths and 223,294 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 424 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 21,672 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 761 deaths seven days after a record 993 and 18,727 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 412 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 13,406 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,3351,372. No. 9 Spain 280 deaths and 7,053 cases. No. 10 Russia record 613 and 28,583 cases four days after record 29,039 and fifth overall with 2,597,711.
Also in Europe, No. 15 Poland 544 deaths. No. 16 Germany reported 587 deaths three days after a record 622, with the highest early in the pandemic 333 in April. Cases: record 28,344.
No. 8 Iran: 232 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 9,384 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 142 deaths, the most since a record 222 on May 31, for a total of 13,251 and 6,772 cases three days after record 7,872 cases four days ago.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, 18 deaths at 7,514. Neighboring Norway reported record 5 deaths to rise to 387, as well as 416 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 40th. China added 13 cases Saturday.
Japan: 41 deaths for a total of 2,567, including 13 on a ship. Cases: 2,796 one day after record 2,972.
