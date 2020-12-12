State's 11,699 new cases highest in 4 1/2 months; deaths rise by 123

Florida recorded 11,699 new cases, which is the highest in 4 1/2 months, and passed 1.1 million total as deaths rose by digits for the second day in a row, 123, Florida Department of Health announced Friday night.
Data weren't released until 6:15 p.m. compared with 11 a.m. since the pandemic until recently around 2:30 p.m. No explanation was given for the delay.
Also, total tests in Florida reported from labs Thursday were 163,413, the most in two weeks, compared with `157,441 the day before and the record 170,272 on Nov. 25. The state's daily first-time positivity decreased from 8.11 percent to 7.9. Palm Beach County's rate increased from 7.03 percent (adjusted from 6.97) to 7.85.
Florida was among 7 states that reported at least 100 additional deaths Friday. Fatalities increased by 3,309 Friday, surpassing the U.S. record of 3,124 set Wednesday.
Florida's cases passed 1 million 10 days ago after surpassing 900,000 13 days earlier on Nov. 19, 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, 600,000 on Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases reached 1,106,396 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million.
A total of 18.1 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,120. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 725 one day after 652, Broward 987, St. Lucie 131, Martin 51, Indian River 39 and Okeechobee 10.
Florida's cases are 7.1 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 15 million cases Tuesday after surpassing 14 million five days earlier and 13 million six days earlier. The state only comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 5.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is ranked 44th at 43 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 115.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 67,189 for an average of 9,380 at 6.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 60,187 for an average of 8,598. The average since the first case, which was 285 days ago, is 3,882 per day.
Friday's increased cases were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record also was earlier in that month at 15,300. On Thursday, they rose by 11,335. Infections had failed to reach five digits for the four previous days after three days in a row above 10,000, including 10,870 first on Dec. 3. Before this stretch, the last time cases were a least 10,000 was 10,105 on Nov. 15.
On the day after Thanksgiving, there were 17,344 more cases for two days of data.
Deaths increased by 129 on Thursday, which was the highest since 141 on Oct. 15.
The only other time deaths were in triple digits this week was 105 on Monday, the most ever for that day of the week. Sunday's increase of 93 was the highest for that day of the week.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths last Friday, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
On Oct. 11, fatalities rose by 178 for two days of information.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 280 days, the death toll has reached 19,714 for an average of 70 per day -- fourth behind No .1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 19,977, which increased by 3 to 263.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County increased by 10 deaths to 1,766 deaths after 11 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 16 to 3,959 and Broward is third at 1,7281 with 7 more.
St. Lucie remained at 377 with Martin going up by 1 to 186 and Indian River also increasing by 1 to 144. Okeechobee remained at 45 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 35 deaths in South Florida of the 129 state total, there are 8,205, which is 41.6 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 720, an average of 103 and 3.7 percent, compared with 631 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 47 deaths over seven days for 2.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.9 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Thursday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 74 on Nov. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 260 compared with 258 the day before. The state reported Friday there are currently 4,625 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 75 less in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 18th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,,509 with an increase of 11.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 12 to 984, Pinellas by 1 to 943 in fifth place, Polk by 4 to 721 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 678 in seventh, Duval by 12 to 676 in eighth and Lee stayed at 610.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 13,490,464 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage rose has been below 8 percent for eight days in the past two weeks, including a low of 7.24 on Nov. 27. The high was 9.24 Dec. 1.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 10.05 percent to 9.58. Over two weeks the rate has been above 10 percent for two days: 10.82 two days ago and 10.05 one day ago. The two-week low was 8.99 percent on Nov. 27. During the record 170,272 tests on Nov. 25, the rate was 8.42 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's high of 10.03 percent on Nov. 30 matches the most since Nov. 16. The two-week low was 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 8.6 percent to 7.91 after a two-week low of 7.7 two days ago and a high of 10.39 on Nov. 28. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate wa a two-week low of 6.37 percent one day after 7.34 and a two-week high of 8.70 Dec. 1.
St. Lucie's rate went from 12.19 percent to `8.12after a two-week high of 13.42 Nov. 30 and a two-week low 5.63 Dec. 3. Martin's rate was 8.07 percent one day after 9.17, a two-week low of 4.04 seven days ago and two-week high of 10.45 Dec. 1. Indian River's rate was 4.53 percent one day after 6.23, a two-week low of 3.52 Nov. 27 and a two-week high of 8.26 three days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 7.83 percent on 106 negative tests was one day after 7.91 on 128 negative tests, a two-week high of 25.0 on 39 negative tests Nov. 30 and a two-week low of 1.49 on 264 negative tests four days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.8 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,600,000 deaths and passed 71.4 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.5 percent, Broward 1.5, Miami-Dade 1.6, St. Lucie 3.2, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.7, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 918, U.S. 914, world 205.3. New York, which represents 12.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,820 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class rose by 1 Thursday, the first since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 114 people with no change.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,239 people 85 and older, an increase of 37 in one day.
Infant to 4: ` 18,992 cases, an increase of 438, and 388 were hospitalized, which rose by 5. Ages 5-14: 53,603 cases, an increase of 856, with 352 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 784,238 of the 1,087,956 residents' cases. In that group, 1,255 have died with an increase of 2 for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 925,841 cases. A total of 3,426 have died, with 14 more, for a 0.37 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 17,319 487with an increase of 168. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 118 to 11,981. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 72 to 11,065. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,642 from 6,569. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,181 vs. 5,130.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 7,701, rising 87, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,061, with an increase of 40, and Stuart at 3,258, a rise of 29.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 535 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 57,728 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 56,095 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,715 with 20 more compared with 9 day before. Martin remained at 486, St. Lucie by 10 to 936, Indian River up by 3 to 463 and Okeechobee up to 1 227.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,657, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 46. Palm Beach County second at 778 with 4 more. Miami-Dade leads with 878.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 295,450, a rise of a world-record 3,309 Friday, surrpsing the mark of 3,124 Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: Last Friday there were 2,607 more deaths and 227,828 cases. The one-week death increase was 16,518 at 5.9 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 91 at 35,357 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase ofU.S.-high 240 at 23,565. No. 3 California: increase of 159 at 20,622. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 55 at 17,662.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 190, No. 7 Pennsylvania 225, No. 8 Massachusetts 47, No. 9 Michigan 61 and No. 10 Georgia 52.
Other states with at least 50 more, including No. 30 Arkansas with state-record 55, No. 32 Kansas 131 (didn't report Thursday, No. 11 Ohio 128, No. 22 Minnesota 94, No. 12 Arizona 91, No. 27 Iowa 77, No. 14 Indiana 71, No. 17 Tennessee 69, No. 24 Alabama 52, No. 18 Maryland 51. No. 28 Washington, the original epicenter, added 49.
Cases
Cases increased to 15,611,014 with a rise of a world record 231,775 Friday, surpassing the mark of 227,828 seven days ago, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,485,703 with state-record 35,468, No. 2 Texas 1,307,878 with 11,523 after state-record 15,182 Dec. 1. No. 4 Illinois at 832,951 with 11,101 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 753,837, with an increase of 10,495.
Thirty-two states reported at least 2,000 cases with a state record set by No. 12 North Carolina with 7,490. Other high numbers: No. 8 Pennsylvania 12,745, No. 6 Ohio 10,400, No. 13 Indiana 7,360, No. 10 Tennessee 7,289, No. 15 Arizona 6,983, Kansas 5,491 (didn't report Thursday), No. 20 Massachusetts 5,475, No. 9 Michigan 5,157, No. 7 Georgia 4,775, No. 19 Colorado 4,678, No. 27 Oklahoma 3,900, No. 17 Missouri 3,900, No. 11 Wisconsin 3,858, No. 18 Alabama 3,853, No. 14 New Jersey 3,821, No. 35 Connecticut 3,782, No. 16 Minnesota 3,773, No. 28 Kentucky 3,691, No. 21 Virginia, No. 29 Washington 3,341.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.4 percent of the 12,350 deaths Friday, behind the mark of 12,923 Thursday, and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 76,559 at 5.0 percent.
Cases: Increased by record 702,889, surpassing the mark of 694,523 seven days ago with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 652 deaths for a total of 180,453. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 31,521, which is third at 6,836,313.
No. 3 India: 414 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 142,186 and in third place. Cases: 29,398 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,796,770.
No. 4 Mexico: 693 deathscompared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 113,019 in fourth place. Cases: record 12,253.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,449 new deaths and 223,294 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 424 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 21,672 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 761 deaths seven days after a record 993 and 18,727 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 412 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 13,406 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,3351,372. No. 9 Spain 280 deaths and 7,053 cases. No. 10 Russia record 613 and 28,583 cases four days after record 29,039 and fifth overall with 2,597,711.
Also in Europe, No. 15 Poland 544 deaths. No. 16 Germany reported 587 deaths three days after a record 622, with the highest early in the pandemic 333 in April. Cases: record 28,344.
No. 8 Iran: 232 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 9,384 cases after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 142 deaths, the most since a record 222 on May 31, for a total of 13,251 and 6,772 cases three days after record 7,872 cases four days ago.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, 18 deaths at 7,514. Neighboring Norway reported record 5 deaths to rise to 387, as well as 416 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 40th. China added 13 cases Saturday.
Japan: 41 deaths for a total of 2,567, including 13 on a ship. Cases: 2,796 one day after record 2,972.
Scripps Only Content 2020