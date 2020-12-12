Volunteers honor memory of late student in Jupiter

Volunteers helped build the Simon Baker Gardens at Edna Runner Tutorial Center in Jupiter on Saturday.
The garden was donated by the Baker family to honor Simon Baker.
Simon was a student at Jupiter Community High School who died by suicide last August.
To honor his immense generosity and the value he placed on being a fun-loving and compassionate friend, the garden was carefully designed to include perennial plants, butterfly plants, and raised beds for wellness education and community food.
The garden will also include pollinator plants for butterflies, plus areas where students can reflect and grow.
Edna Runner, Executive Director of the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center, said, The kids are going to learn a lot about food really doesn’t come from the grocery store, it comes from the garden, so this will be a great experience for them.”
The center hopes to have the garden fully completed in the coming weeks.
